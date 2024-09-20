One more jolt for Jani Master

Top choreographer Jani Master has been facing allegations of sexual harassment and a case has been registered against him. Jani Master was absconding after the issue saw light and he was traced, arrested in Goa. The Hyderabad cops will present Jani Master in a Hyderabad court today and the investigation is going on. Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association members met after the incident occurred as Jani Master is the President of the Dancers Association. As per the latest update, the Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel of the Telugu Film Chamber has canceled the membership of Jani Master from the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Assocation.

This is a big jolt for Jani Master as he is suspended from the role till the inquiry gets completed. The Telugu Film Chamber also urged the Tollywood celebrities not to make any public statements in this matter as the issue is currently under investigation. The Telugu Film Chamber’s Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel has taken things seriously as such cases on women are increasing on a daily basis. The body is investigating the complaints thoroughly. The lady choreographer approached the Telugu Film Chamber ten days ago and the news broke out after she approached the Raidurgam cops. The case was transferred to Narsingi police station and Jani Master was booked under various sections.