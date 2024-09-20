Film Chamber intervenes into Poonam Kaur’s Controversy

Actress Poonam Kaur has been making comments on top director Trivikram from the past few years. Her recent tweet created a sensation and triggered discussion. The Telugu Film Chamber is now dealing with the issue as the body is not ready to make this a point of discussion across media and Tollywood circles. Poonam Kaur has been asked not to make any public statements till the further investigation is completed. The Sexual Harassment Redressal Panel from the Film Chamber is dealing with the issue. Though Poonam Kaur did not disclose what really happened, she alleged Trivikram several times on social media.

Trivikram never responded to the tweets of Poonam Kaur and he is tightlipped. With Jani Master turning out a sensation, the Telugu Film Chamber is quite cautious and is keen to intervene into such issues and find a possible solution before it gets exposed to the media or the victim approaches the cops. Some call it a political conspiracy on Trivikram while some of them are supporting Poonam Kaur alleging Trivikram.