Three Special guests coming for NTR

NTR is quite busy with the promotional plan of Devara, his next pan-Indian release after RRR. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The makers have planned a grand pre-release event for Devara on September 22nd in Hyderabad. The entire team will attend the event and three top directors will attend the event as special guests. Top Tollywood directors SS Rajamouli and Trivikram along with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel will attend the grand pre-release event of Devara. All the three directors share a close bonding with NTR.

The film will release on September 27th with 1.08 AM shows across the Telugu states. The advance sales for Devara in USA are sensational and the advance sales for the film in the Telugu states will open this weekend. The expectations are huge on Devara and Tarak will be seen in a dual role in the actioner. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers while Anirudh is on board to score the music and background score. Some of the top technicians worked for this big-budget attempt.