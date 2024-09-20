‘Tirupati Laddu’ controversy pushes YSRCP to the brink

The serious allegations made by Telugu Desam Party national president and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat was used in making of Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy Laddu prasadam triggered a massive political row not just in Andhra Pradesh but all over the country because of the fact that Tirumala Hills are considered as the most sacred and holiest place for the Hindu community.

The shocking allegations by Naidu during the NDA parties meeting in Mangalagiri on Wednesday have immediately been substantiated by the official lab reports which confirmed the use of low quality and substandard ingredients along with oils extracted from animal fat. These reports sent shockwaves among the deities across the nation, resulting in huge backlash on social media and TV channels.

For the YSR Congress party, which has been accused of destroying Hindu temples all over the state during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure from 2019-2024 and also for encouraging anti-religious elements in Tirumala Hills, these allegations will prove to be a disaster in the making due to the fact they will seriously dent the image and the reputation of the party in the public.

Though the supporters of YSR Congress party have been desperately trying to project that the ruling party is making these allegations only to divert the crucial issues in the state and to gain political mileage by tarnishing YS Jagan’s image, the controversy has thickened into a national issue, demanding stern action against who involved in the adulteration of the laddu.

None of the YSR Congress party leaders hit out at these claims in toto, except for the challenge made by former TTD board chairman YV Subba Reddy who dared to swear on Venkateswara Swamy about the allegations made by Naidu. YS Jagan is yet to respond on the issue and there is no official statement from any spokespersons of the party so far. It would be interesting to see how the YSRCP reacts on these allegations and what proofs they have to disown its role in this adulteration fiasco.

It is a known fact that YSR Congress party has been waging a war against Chandrababu Naidu’s government on various aspects with a malicious agenda through baseless allegations frequently. But, it didn’t succeed so far in any of its attempts. Now, these shocking revelations about Tirupati Laddu has pushed the party to the brink. The issue will no doubt have serious repercussions on its electoral performance as well in the coming years.