Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
One more Sequel Scrapped

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

One more Sequel Scrapped

Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda has allocated much time for Kingdom and the makers have spent lavishly on this action drama. Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and the makers also announced that the film has a second part. A portion of the shoot for the second part too has been completed even before the release of the first installment of Kingdom. The film released this year and it fell short of expectations. There is no news about the sequel of the film and both Vijay Deverakonda, Gowtam have moved on to their next projects.

The plans for the sequel of Kingdom is scrapped and there would be no sequel for the film. With the under performance of the first part, the film ended up as a cost failure for Sithara Entertainments. The sequel is not in their lineup of exciting films on the slate in the coming years. Gowtam Tinnanuri is working on the post-production work of Magic, a musical film that releases next year. Vijay is shooting for Rahul Sankrityan’s film and Ravi Kiran Kola’s film. Both these will release in 2026.

