One more Sequel Scrapped

Vijay Deverakonda has allocated much time for Kingdom and the makers have spent lavishly on this action drama. Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and the makers also announced that the film has a second part. A portion of the shoot for the second part too has been completed even before the release of the first installment of Kingdom. The film released this year and it fell short of expectations. There is no news about the sequel of the film and both Vijay Deverakonda, Gowtam have moved on to their next projects.

The plans for the sequel of Kingdom is scrapped and there would be no sequel for the film. With the under performance of the first part, the film ended up as a cost failure for Sithara Entertainments. The sequel is not in their lineup of exciting films on the slate in the coming years. Gowtam Tinnanuri is working on the post-production work of Magic, a musical film that releases next year. Vijay is shooting for Rahul Sankrityan’s film and Ravi Kiran Kola’s film. Both these will release in 2026.