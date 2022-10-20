Ori Devuda Movie Review
6:20AM Movie is progressing with good story based
6:00AM ‘ Bujjamma Bujjamma ‘ montage song is a situational one. Arjun restarts his life
First Half Report : ‘Ori Devuda’ first half is an average timepass. Vishwak’s ease in Arjun character is the highlight. Comedy is neither bad nor great.Victory Venkatesh looks wise is very good.
5:45AM Life Restarts ! With divine intervention,story takes interesting path. Interval !
5:35AM Vishwak Sen performance is subtle,decent in this film so far.
5:20AM Venkatesh appears in a special role. He is stylish in lawyer role
5:10AM The narration is comedy oriented
5:05AM Within an year the couple applies for divorce.
5:00AM Anu proposes , Arjun agrees to marry his best buddy Anu
4:50AM Arjun, Anu are childhood best friends
4:45AM Show Time
TELUGU360 RATING: /5