x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?

The digital market has seen a drastic rise in Indian cinema. Netflix and Amazon Prime are even acquiring the rights of regional films. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix have set up their teams, office spaces in Mumbai and they have a dedicated team in all the South languages. The recent discussion is that the digital players have changed their terms and they are not acquiring the rights. Speculations also say that they are imposing new rules and their demands have been irritating the producers.

Coming to Tollywood, after the arrival of the digital players like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Aha, ETV and Sun Nxt, several producers are producing more and more films in Telugu. They are confident that one of the digital players will acquire the rights of their films. Amazon and Netflix are choosy because they are left with more options. When compared to 2021 and 2022, the number of films that are produced in 2023 and 2024 are almost doubled. The digital players have never reduced the budgets for their films. The number of films produced in Telugu have increased.

At the same time, a heap of small budget films are being made every year and most of them are unsold because they lack buzz. On the other side, most of the digital players are ready to release small films on a pay-per-view basis. This is leaving several producers at risk. Instead of blaming the digital players, it’s high time for the filmmakers to produce meaningful and interesting films.

Previous President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

Latest

image
OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?
image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Most Read

image
President Murmu Challenges Supreme Court’s Power to Set Deadlines for Bill Approvals
image
Saraswati Pushkaralu begin
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed

Related Articles

Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025