OTT Deals: Why are the Digital Players Choosy?

The digital market has seen a drastic rise in Indian cinema. Netflix and Amazon Prime are even acquiring the rights of regional films. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix have set up their teams, office spaces in Mumbai and they have a dedicated team in all the South languages. The recent discussion is that the digital players have changed their terms and they are not acquiring the rights. Speculations also say that they are imposing new rules and their demands have been irritating the producers.

Coming to Tollywood, after the arrival of the digital players like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Aha, ETV and Sun Nxt, several producers are producing more and more films in Telugu. They are confident that one of the digital players will acquire the rights of their films. Amazon and Netflix are choosy because they are left with more options. When compared to 2021 and 2022, the number of films that are produced in 2023 and 2024 are almost doubled. The digital players have never reduced the budgets for their films. The number of films produced in Telugu have increased.

At the same time, a heap of small budget films are being made every year and most of them are unsold because they lack buzz. On the other side, most of the digital players are ready to release small films on a pay-per-view basis. This is leaving several producers at risk. Instead of blaming the digital players, it’s high time for the filmmakers to produce meaningful and interesting films.