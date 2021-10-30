Paid Premieres For Manchi Rojulochaie

The makers of Manchi Rojulochaie seem to be really confident. They have organized paid premieres for the film.

As per the latest announcement, Manchi Rojulochaie’s paid premieres are slated for 3rd November, a day ahead of its theatrical – 4th November.

The advance bookings for the premieres will open at 9:35 AM tomorrow.

The paid premieres are being held at Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Nellore, East & West Godavari, Guntur, Vizag, and Vijayawada.

Manchi Rojulochaie is billed to be a comedy drama. The Maruthi directorial has Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen in the lead roles.

The film is produced by V Celluloid and SKN.