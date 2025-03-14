x
Past Debts Haunting Puri Jagannadh

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

Past Debts Haunting Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh is one of the sensational directors of Telugu cinema. He was never bothered about money or craze and he loves to deliver the right work. He tasted a series of debacles and he always made his comeback at the right time. His recent offerings Liger and Double iSmart have done enough damage for Puri Jagannadh’s career. He will have a film for sure in the coming months but the past debts are making Puri Jagannadh restless. For Liger, Puri promised to return back money for the distributors who lost big money.

But he did not attempt to do that. This was a major blackmark for him in his career. He never had any financial misplacements or dues till date though he gambled big and lost money. He never owed a single penny for anyone. After Liger, he was badly criticized. He even issued public statements but he never repaid any losses. The same happened for Double iSmart. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy lost over Rs 45 crores through the film. Though Puri promised to repay some of the losses, he did not do that. Puri and Charmme made good profits but they never repaid anything. This turned out to be the topic of discussion in Tollywood.

Puri Jagannadh is ready with four scripts but several producers are hesitant to team up with the ace director because of his recent debts. It is unclear about the transactions of Liger and Double iSmart. These debts and agreements may impact the upcoming film of Puri. Some of the producers are even demanding Puri Jagannadh not to involve Charmme in the production responsibilities. For now, Puri Jagannadh will have a tough time finding the right producer and start a project soon.

