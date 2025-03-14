Bollywood mourns Deb Mukherjee’s Demise

Legendary actor and filmmaker Deb Mukherjee breathed his last today due to prolonged illness. He passed away in his Mumbai residence and he is aged 83. Deb Mukherjee happens to be the father of young Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji. He was the father-in-law of Ashutosh Gowariker and uncle of Bollywood actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji. “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Mr Debu Mukherjee, an actor and driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja. He left us this morning,” told the official statement. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai. The entire Bollywood mourned the demise of Deb Mukherjee. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are holidaying in Alibaug returned back to Mumbai. They participated in the last rites of the legendary actor.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salim Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Shaheen Bhatt, Kiran Rao, Pritam and Shaan paid their last respects in his residence in Mumbai. Deb Mukherjee has been admitted to hospital a few days ago as he was struggling with age-related ailments. He breathed his last today at 9.30 AM. Rest in peace Deb Mukherjee.