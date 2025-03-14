x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case

Today, a special court refused to grant bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao after she was arrested for illegally bringing in a lot of gold. Another person involved, Tarun Raju, will be held in jail for two weeks. Authorities found gold bars worth over Rs 12.5 Cr with Ranya Rao at the Bengaluru airport. After that, they raided through her home and found gold jewelry worth over Rs 2 Cr and cash amounting Rs 2.6 Cr. The Enforcement Directorate started looking into the case yesterday, which involves the actress who is also the stepdaughter of a high-ranking police official. Ranya Rao bought plane tickets to and from Dubai using her husband’s credit card, which made people think he might also be involved in the gold smuggling.

Revenue Intelligence officers also searched nine places in Bengaluru connected to her husband, Jatin Hukkeri. He was able to get a temporary order from the court that prevented officers from arresting him. Investigators stated that Ranya Rao said she got instructions from unknown people to smuggle the gold and that she learned how to hide the gold by watching videos online. At the Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3, a tall man wearing a robe gave it to her. She claimed it was her first time and that she had never smuggled gold.

