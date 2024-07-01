Pawan begins three day tour of Pitapuram Assembly constituency

Spread the love

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan started his three-day tour of Pitapuram Assembly constituency on Monday. Addressing a small gathering at Gollapolu village after distributing monthly pensions for the aged, widows and disabled, Pawan Kalyan thanked the people of Pitapuram for electing him as their MLA. He said he would develop Pitapuram as a model constituency in the country.

He said he took some time to come back to Pitapuram after the results. He thought he should study the subjects of his portfolios first and get the basic knowledge of the departments. He wanted to speak less and do more in the days to come, he said.

He found fault with the previous government for spending a whopping Rs 600 crore to build palaces on Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam. He said that the amount would have been of great use to develop some villages in the state. He said that the previous government had wasted money ignoring provision of basic infrastructure like roads in the villages.

He said he had come to politics to develop the villages and do justice to the people and not to make money. He was making good money in the films, he said. He was not able to take money from the government for attending Assembly sessions or holding some review meetings, he said. He is not interested in taking money from the government for the work that he is doing.

He said he would not give scope for anyone to point out him as corrupt. I won’t indulge in corruption and I would encourage corruption, he said. He said that there was no money in the Panchayat Raj department. He is yet to know how much debt there is in the department, he said. He is collecting data on the income and debts of each department that he holds.

He said the NDA government in the state led by TDP would carry both welfare and development together. He favoured pollution-free industries in the state. He also said that the government would give highest priority for the skill development programmes for the youth. The youth in the state would be prepared to take up any job in the state, he said.

He said that this NDA government would be answerable to the people and do justice. No injustice would be done to anyone in the state, he said.