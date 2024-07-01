x
Steppamaar from Double iSmart: Ram's Rampage

Steppamaar from Double iSmart: Ram’s Rampage

Published on July 1, 2024

Steppamaar from Double iSmart: Ram’s Rampage

Double iSmart is the sequel for iSmart Shankar and the film brings back the combo of Ram and Puri Jagannadh. Ram’s characterization and energy are the major highlights of iSmart Shankar and Puri Jagannadh is in plans to repeat the same for Double iSmart. The first single Steppamaar from the film is out and Ram bangs it in style with his explosive dance moves. He is highly energetic in the mass number that is composed by Manisharma. Though the tune looks ok, Ram takes the visual to the next level with his dance moves and the number will appeal to the masses.

Anurag Kulkarni and Sahiti are the singers while Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics for Steppamaar. Puri Connects is producing Double iSmart and the film is announced for August 15th release. While the non-theatrical deals of the film are sold, the makers are in plans to close the theatrical deals. Double iSmart will have a pan-Indian release.

