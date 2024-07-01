Naidu to visit Delhi on July 4, to meet Modi

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the national capital Delhi on July 4. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. This is the second visit after he won the election and first visit after assuming the office.

He is also likely to meet finance minister Nirmala Seetaraman during his visit. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the finance minister about the budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh. He is also likely to hold discussions with the finance minister about the central schemes, both existing and new, that would bring funds to the state.

He is also likely to request the finance minister to give more funds for Polavaram and Amaravati, to complete them. Chandrababu Naidu is firm on completing Amaravati project during this period. He does not want to give any scope for any new government to change capital as the YSR Congress government did in the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu had visited Amaravati and inspected the works. The officials have given him the present status of Amaravati. The report is in his hands and he is likely to speed up the work now. The Union budget is likely to have some allocation for Amaravati, as the NDA at the Centre is depending more on Andhra Pradesh this time.

On Polavaram, Chandrababu Naidu plans to have discussions with the central ministers about making the next move on the project. The diaphragm wall is damaged at three places and spillway was washed out at two places during the 2020 floods. Experts from US and other countries are currently visiting the project and are likely to give their report this week.

The state government had already released a white paper on the Polavaram project holding the Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for the present state. The chief minister had blamed his predecessor for the damage caused to the diaphragm wall and the spill channel.

The chief minister is likely to discuss the Polavaram project with the union Jal Shakthi minister and senior officials of the water resources department in Delhi.