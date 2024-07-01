x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu to visit Delhi on July 4, to meet Modi

Naidu to visit Delhi on July 4, to meet Modi

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Naidu to visit Delhi on July 4, to meet Modi

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the national capital Delhi on July 4. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. This is the second visit after he won the election and first visit after assuming the office.

He is also likely to meet finance minister Nirmala Seetaraman during his visit. He is scheduled to hold discussions with the finance minister about the budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh. He is also likely to hold discussions with the finance minister about the central schemes, both existing and new, that would bring funds to the state.

He is also likely to request the finance minister to give more funds for Polavaram and Amaravati, to complete them. Chandrababu Naidu is firm on completing Amaravati project during this period. He does not want to give any scope for any new government to change capital as the YSR Congress government did in the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu had visited Amaravati and inspected the works. The officials have given him the present status of Amaravati. The report is in his hands and he is likely to speed up the work now. The Union budget is likely to have some allocation for Amaravati, as the NDA at the Centre is depending more on Andhra Pradesh this time.

On Polavaram, Chandrababu Naidu plans to have discussions with the central ministers about making the next move on the project. The diaphragm wall is damaged at three places and spillway was washed out at two places during the 2020 floods. Experts from US and other countries are currently visiting the project and are likely to give their report this week.

The state government had already released a white paper on the Polavaram project holding the Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for the present state. The chief minister had blamed his predecessor for the damage caused to the diaphragm wall and the spill channel.

The chief minister is likely to discuss the Polavaram project with the union Jal Shakthi minister and senior officials of the water resources department in Delhi.

Next Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll Previous Steppamaar from Double iSmart: Ram’s Rampage
else

TRENDING

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli

Latest

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Most Read

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit