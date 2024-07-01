Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll

Spread the love

Reputed production house Shine Screens has launched their new project that features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role and the shoot commences this month. Sahu Garapati has been in talks with one more young actor Vishwak Sen for a film and the film is announced today officially. The pooja ceremony will take place on July 3rd in a grand manner. Ram Narayan, the director of Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku will direct the project. Telugu360 was the first to break out about the film and Vishwak Sen essays the role of a woman in Laila.

Akanksha Sharma is the leading lady in Laila and Ghibran is scoring the music. Vishwak Sen’s last movie Gangs of Godavari failed badly and he is lining up several new films. He is shooting for his next film Mechanic Rocky and Ravi Teja is making his directorial debut with the film. It is produced by Ram Talluri on SRT Entertainments banner. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady.