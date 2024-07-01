x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll

Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll

Spread the love

Reputed production house Shine Screens has launched their new project that features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role and the shoot commences this month. Sahu Garapati has been in talks with one more young actor Vishwak Sen for a film and the film is announced today officially. The pooja ceremony will take place on July 3rd in a grand manner. Ram Narayan, the director of Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku will direct the project. Telugu360 was the first to break out about the film and Vishwak Sen essays the role of a woman in Laila.

Akanksha Sharma is the leading lady in Laila and Ghibran is scoring the music. Vishwak Sen’s last movie Gangs of Godavari failed badly and he is lining up several new films. He is shooting for his next film Mechanic Rocky and Ravi Teja is making his directorial debut with the film. It is produced by Ram Talluri on SRT Entertainments banner. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady.

Next Naidu holds review on Amaravati Previous Naidu to visit Delhi on July 4, to meet Modi
else

TRENDING

image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster
image
NTR about the Myth Breaker of SS Rajamouli

Latest

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
TANA President Files Lawsuit Over Improper Conference Appointment
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Viswam Trailer: Commercial Package
image
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo FL: Nikhil & Sudheer Varma gear up for a hattrick blockbuster

Most Read

image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?
image
Telangana Congress Party Unhappy with Tollywood

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit