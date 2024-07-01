Naidu holds review on Amaravati

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a review on Amaravati project. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguri Narayana, and senior officials of the department were present. The officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority were also present at the review meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu is likely to release white paper on Amaravati. He had already released a white paper on the Polavaram project. Amaravati would be the second white paper by this government. The white paper is likely to come some time this week.

Chandrababu Naidu had already visited the project site after taking over the reins. He visited the ministers, MLAs, MLCs and all India service officers residential complexes in Amaravati. He also visited the permanent secretariat and assembly buildings site and the high court complex.

The works were stopped by the previous YSR Congress government in 2019. In January 2020, the YSR Congress government proposed three capitals, executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati. Since then, the YSR Congress government did not invest anything in Amaravati.

The farmers of Amaravati have held protests against the three capitals and neglect of Amaravati. They opposed the three capitals and held protests for five years. They gave up the protest only after the 2024 general election, after the TDP-led NDA government was formed in the state.

After taking charge as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu promised the farmers of Amaravati that he would complete the project this time. He is all set to complete the major buildings in Amaravati and even go for inauguration before going for the 2029 general election.