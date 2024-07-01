x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics > Naidu holds review on Amaravati

Naidu holds review on Amaravati

Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam

Naidu holds review on Amaravati

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a review on Amaravati project. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguri Narayana, and senior officials of the department were present. The officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority were also present at the review meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu is likely to release white paper on Amaravati. He had already released a white paper on the Polavaram project. Amaravati would be the second white paper by this government. The white paper is likely to come some time this week.

Chandrababu Naidu had already visited the project site after taking over the reins. He visited the ministers, MLAs, MLCs and all India service officers residential complexes in Amaravati. He also visited the permanent secretariat and assembly buildings site and the high court complex.

The works were stopped by the previous YSR Congress government in 2019. In January 2020, the YSR Congress government proposed three capitals, executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati. Since then, the YSR Congress government did not invest anything in Amaravati.

The farmers of Amaravati have held protests against the three capitals and neglect of Amaravati. They opposed the three capitals and held protests for five years. They gave up the protest only after the 2024 general election, after the TDP-led NDA government was formed in the state.

After taking charge as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu promised the farmers of Amaravati that he would complete the project this time. He is all set to complete the major buildings in Amaravati and even go for inauguration before going for the 2029 general election.

Next Saiee Manjrekar In Nikhil’s The India House Previous Vishwak Sen’s Laila all set to Roll
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison

Latest

image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On
image
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj sets new Benchmarks
image
Darshan’s weird acts in Bengaluru Prison
image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief: Government Reaches 98% of Victims”
image
Ex-Mining Director Grilled in Sand Scam
image
Is Congress Govt turning Musi issue into ‘Nalgonda Vs Hyderabad’ conflict?

Related Articles

Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics