Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

From the very beginning of his career, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan has always been fascinated with martial arts. He took intensive training in karate and related disciplines and often blended his unique combating skills in action sequences in several films like Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, HHVM and OG.

As a mark of recognition for his relentless pursuit and dedication towards the ancient skill, Pawan Kalyan has now been conferred with a rare honour with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. Additionally, he was felicitated by the Golden Dragons organisation with the distinguished title “Tiger of Martial Arts,” making him the first Indian celebrity to get this unique title.

Pawan Kalyan has also been conferred with multiple historic honours. He become the first Indian celebrity to be awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai. He is also the first Indian to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan, an honour rarely extended beyond Japanese practitioners.

To master this skill, Pawan Kalyan was under the tutelage of renowned Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s foremost exponents of Japanese martial arts. Under his mentorship, Pawan Kalyan underwent comprehensive training in Kendo, attaining a high level of technical proficiency and philosophical depth.

As a Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is currently balancing both his political commitments and movie related obligations. He will soon team up with director Surender Reddy for his next film.