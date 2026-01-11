x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

Published on January 11, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts
image
High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi
image
Big Request for Prabhas from Fans

Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts

From the very beginning of his career, Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan has always been fascinated with martial arts. He took intensive training in karate and related disciplines and often blended his unique combating skills in action sequences in several films like Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, HHVM and OG.

As a mark of recognition for his relentless pursuit and dedication towards the ancient skill, Pawan Kalyan has now been conferred with a rare honour with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. Additionally, he was felicitated by the Golden Dragons organisation with the distinguished title “Tiger of Martial Arts,” making him the first Indian celebrity to get this unique title.

Pawan Kalyan has also been conferred with multiple historic honours. He become the first Indian celebrity to be awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai. He is also the first Indian to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan, an honour rarely extended beyond Japanese practitioners.

To master this skill, Pawan Kalyan was under the tutelage of renowned Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s foremost exponents of Japanese martial arts. Under his mentorship, Pawan Kalyan underwent comprehensive training in Kendo, attaining a high level of technical proficiency and philosophical depth.

As a Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is currently balancing both his political commitments and movie related obligations. He will soon team up with director Surender Reddy for his next film.

Next Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm Previous High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts
image
Big Request for Prabhas from Fans

Latest

image
Sharwa’s NNNM Trailer: Unlimited Comic Chaos
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
Pawan Kalyan achieves a rare honour in Martial Arts
image
High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi
image
Big Request for Prabhas from Fans

Most Read

image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm
image
High Court Orders Strict Action Against Cockfighting During Sankranthi
image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’

Related Articles

Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2