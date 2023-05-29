Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s stylish-combo look from Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, launched

People Media Factory, one of the major production houses in Telugu cinema, that backed hits like Karthikeya 2, Dhamaka are back with another biggie. Their next, in collaboration with ZEE Studios, is Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram pens the screenplay, dialogues.

Every promotional material from Bro, including the title motion poster to the first look posters of Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan were a hit with fans.

Much to the delight of fans, after the individual first looks, a combo poster featuring the both the stars of Bro was out today.

Sporting a grey tee and an off-white pant with black shades tied to them, Pawan Kalyan places his right leg on a bike as Sai Dharam Tej watches on, gracefully smiling and donning an off-white over-coat with a brick-red shirt. Both stars look dapper and stylish in their new avatars in Bro.

While Pawan Kalyan was introduced as the titular character (Bro), Sai Dharam is cast as Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu. S Thaman scores the music. The powerful Sanskrit hymn ‘Kaala triguna samshlesham…’ penned by lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy was one of the major highlights in the recent promos that created new records.

“I thank the fans of Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej for appreciating the promos immensely. I’m thrilled how audiences are making an effort to understand the deeper meaning of the sloka. The hymn, on the lines of the ‘kalah pachati bhutani’ from Mahabharatam, was customised as per the film. Time is the hero of the story and with Thaman’s suggestion, I tried to blend the title in the lyrics. I am indebted to everyone in the team for the opportunity,” lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy expressed his happiness.

Bro is the first time that Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with his nephew for a film, making it one of the most anticipated on-screen collaborations in Telugu cinema. The film is a family drama with an element of fantasy, spirituality and the promos have set the bar high already. Currently in its last leg of shoot, the film’s post-production formalities are being wrapped up simultaneously. The drama is set to release in theatres on July 28 this year.

Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza and Surya Srinivas play other important roles in Bro. Sujith Vaasudev cranks the camera for the film.