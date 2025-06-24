Pawan Kalyan has got full clarity

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena supremo Pawan Kalyan, who played an instrumental role in forging an alliance between the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janatha Party which ultimately turned out to be a death knell for the YSR Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 elections, seems to have got full clarity on how the political dynamics will shape up in the coming years in the state and made his intentions clear over his future plans.

During Monday’s special meeting, which was held in the name of ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ on the eve of completing one year rule by the NDA, Pawan Kalyan strongly asserted that the alliance government will be power for the next 15-20 years and also clarified that he won’t disrupt the unity of the coalition. He condemned the previous regime for encouraging destructive policies and derailing the development of the state.

Pawan Kalyan slammed YS Jagan over his recent Palnadu trip and warned him not to encourage combative culture for his political gains. He took a swipe at Jagan and said that the former Chief Minister is yet to give up his dictatorship qualities and reminded that he won’t come back to power in the near future at any cost. Pawan also hit out at YSRCP supporters for aggressive sloganeering and abusive language inspired by movies and warned that stern action would be taken against them.

Going by Pawan Kalyan’s speech, it is very clear that he has no ambitious plans to sever ties with the formidable TDP and aim to emerge as the single largest party in the next 2-3 elections. He is well aware of the fact that the YSRCP might find it very difficult to make a comeback if both TDP and Janasena continue to be in alliance and consolidate their power. So, he has given a strong signal to both his partymen and the opposition YSRCP that no way will Janasena part ways with the alliance any time sooner.