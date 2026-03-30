x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu

Published on March 30, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tollywood has Big Hopes on April
image
Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu
image
AR Murugadoss Lands into Trouble
image
Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years
image
Devotees Turn to Free Meals in Tirumala as Gas Shortage Hits Hotels

Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu

Hero Nani’s son Junnu celebrates his birthday yesterday .The young boy turns 9.On the special occasion, Nani wished his son, and shared a candid moment.

Junnu, with the most infectious, ear-to-ear smile sits on a wooden indoor swing, while his dad Nani rests his head lovingly on the boy’s lap, eyes closed in a peaceful, content moment.

Junnu is dressed in an adorable dark navy dinosaur-print outfit, full of personality, while Nani is in a relaxed orange tee- a perfectly cozy, at-home vibe.

The boy’s bright expression becomes the soul of the poster, perfectly capturing the innocence and excitement of turning 9.

The poster radiates love, comfort, and the unbreakable bond between father and son- simple, real, and deeply touching.

On the work front, Nani is presently occupied with the shoot of his most ambitious project The Paradise.

Next Tollywood has Big Hopes on April Previous AR Murugadoss Lands into Trouble
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood has Big Hopes on April
image
Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu
image
AR Murugadoss Lands into Trouble

Latest

image
Tollywood has Big Hopes on April
image
Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu
image
AR Murugadoss Lands into Trouble
image
Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years
image
Devotees Turn to Free Meals in Tirumala as Gas Shortage Hits Hotels

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years
image
Devotees Turn to Free Meals in Tirumala as Gas Shortage Hits Hotels
image
Vijay To Contest from Two Seats in Tamil Nadu Elections

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire