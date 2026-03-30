Pic: Nani’s Candid Moment With Son Junnu

Hero Nani’s son Junnu celebrates his birthday yesterday .The young boy turns 9.On the special occasion, Nani wished his son, and shared a candid moment.

Junnu, with the most infectious, ear-to-ear smile sits on a wooden indoor swing, while his dad Nani rests his head lovingly on the boy’s lap, eyes closed in a peaceful, content moment.

Junnu is dressed in an adorable dark navy dinosaur-print outfit, full of personality, while Nani is in a relaxed orange tee- a perfectly cozy, at-home vibe.

The boy’s bright expression becomes the soul of the poster, perfectly capturing the innocence and excitement of turning 9.

The poster radiates love, comfort, and the unbreakable bond between father and son- simple, real, and deeply touching.

On the work front, Nani is presently occupied with the shoot of his most ambitious project The Paradise.