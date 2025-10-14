PM Modi’s Visit to Kurnool and Nandyal: A Turning Point for Rayalaseema Development?

Andhra Pradesh is pinning high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Kurnool and Nandyal districts this Thursday. The visit is expected to bring a new wave of central support and investment to the Rayalaseema region, especially for tourism and infrastructure projects.

Naidu’s Vision for Srisailam: A Grand Temple Corridor

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is particularly focused on transforming Srisailam into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination. He has directed officials to finalize a comprehensive ₹1,657 crore master plan to be presented to the Prime Minister.

At the heart of this proposal is the idea of creating a temple corridor for the revered Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba temple, modelled on successful corridors in Varanasi and Ujjain.

The detailed plan includes:

.A new queue complex worth ₹90 crore

.A Salu Mantapam from Gangadhara Mandapam to Nandi Mandapam costing ₹65 crore

.Development of a temple tank at ₹25 crore

.Revamp of Kailasa Kshetram with ₹25 crore

.A new Prasadam Potu (kitchen) for ₹13 crore

.A Samuhika Abhisheka Mandapam at ₹10 crore

.A bridge connecting the workshop and Rudra Park for ₹5 crore

.Restoration of Siddaramappa Kolanu with ₹95 crore

Seeking Central Support for Land and Connectivity

One of the major hurdles in developing Srisailam has been the presence of the Nallamala forest, which falls under central jurisdiction. The state government is expected to request allocation of 5,362 acres of forest land to the temple for developmental purposes. Another key demand is to upgrade the Atmakur–Dornala road, which passes through the forest, into a national highway. This move would significantly improve accessibility for pilgrims from both Karnataka and Rayalaseema, who currently face travel challenges.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has already sought approval for an elevated corridor from Amrabad to Domalapenta, a move that has increased pressure on Andhra Pradesh to secure similar infrastructural clearances for its side of the region.

Focus on Regional Development and Industrial Growth

Rayalaseema leaders believe the Prime Minister’s visit could become a game-changer. They expect announcements on major irrigation projects, industrial development, and tourism infrastructure.

Industries Minister T.G. Bharath emphasised that the PM is well aware of Kurnool’s historic importance and its need for accelerated growth. “The Chief Minister is committed to bringing back the region’s lost glory,” he said. Plans are also underway to set up a five-star hotel in Srisailam and to establish an industrial corridor from Anantapur to Kurnool.

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari echoed this optimism, stating that PM Modi’s visit would “redefine the development landscape of the region.” She also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has already benefited greatly from the GST 2.0 reforms, which have strengthened the state’s fiscal capacity to attract investments.

Orvakal Public Meeting: A Platform for Big Announcements

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a massive public gathering in Orvakal, where he is likely to outline his vision for the overall development of Nandyal and the broader Rayalaseema region.

With both spiritual grandeur and economic opportunity on the agenda, Modi’s visit could very well mark the beginning of a new chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s growth story, one where Rayalaseema takes its long-awaited place at the centre of progress.