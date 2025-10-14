My Role In Dude, Unlike Anything I Played Before: Mamitha

Youth sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, who has delivered two consecutive hits is all set to entertain this Diwali with Dude. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. Mamitha Baiju, who tasted big success with her previous film Premalu, stars opposite Pradeep, with Sarath Kumar playing a pivotal role.

Mamitha shares that the team approached her soon after Premalu’s release. “I had a meeting with the director, and the concept immediately caught my interest. My character, Kural, is very significant to the story and unlike anything I’ve played before. She’s honest, emotionally committed, friendly, and always speaks her mind. It was a wonderful experience bringing her to life.”

Speaking about her co-star, she says, “Working with Pradeep was fun and easy. He brings a natural, joyful energy to every scene. Despite his success, he remains incredibly humble. Acting alongside him felt effortless. The bond he shares with the audience on screen is just as genuine in real life. I’m sure the chemistry between our characters will connect with viewers.”

Wishing success to all films releasing this festive season, Mamitha adds that Dude is the perfect family entertainer for Diwali.