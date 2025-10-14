x
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
My Role In Dude, Unlike Anything I Played Before: Mamitha

Published on October 14, 2025 by nymisha

Youth sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, who has delivered two consecutive hits is all set to entertain this Diwali with Dude. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. Mamitha Baiju, who tasted big success with her previous film Premalu, stars opposite Pradeep, with Sarath Kumar playing a pivotal role.

Mamitha shares that the team approached her soon after Premalu’s release. “I had a meeting with the director, and the concept immediately caught my interest. My character, Kural, is very significant to the story and unlike anything I’ve played before. She’s honest, emotionally committed, friendly, and always speaks her mind. It was a wonderful experience bringing her to life.”

Speaking about her co-star, she says, “Working with Pradeep was fun and easy. He brings a natural, joyful energy to every scene. Despite his success, he remains incredibly humble. Acting alongside him felt effortless. The bond he shares with the audience on screen is just as genuine in real life. I’m sure the chemistry between our characters will connect with viewers.”

Wishing success to all films releasing this festive season, Mamitha adds that Dude is the perfect family entertainer for Diwali.

