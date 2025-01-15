x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara

Published on January 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hrithik Roshan’s father’s Sensational Revelation
image
Shankar getting Trolled for his Statement on Game Changer
image
Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara
image
Venkatesh turns tables exactly after a year
image
Mahavatar Narasimha Teaser: A devotional epic

Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara

In a surprising turn of events at the Kothakonda Veerabhadra Swamy Jatara, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar staged an unusual protest by sitting on the ground to express his dissatisfaction with the officials’ negligence. The incident, which took place during the grand festival, left everyone stunned. But what exactly happened, and why did the minister take such a step? Let’s dive into the details.

The Kothakonda Jatara, a grand festival celebrated during Sankranti, attracts thousands of devotees every year. This year, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who represents the Husnabad constituency, had given clear instructions to officials and police to ensure smooth arrangements for the devotees. However, things did not go as planned.

Despite the minister’s directives, there was a lack of coordination among the police, officials, and the organizing committee. Complaints poured in about the behavior of some police officers and the negligence of the Endowments Department officials. This mismanagement left devotees facing unnecessary difficulties.

When Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar arrived at the festival to offer his prayers, he was visibly upset with the officials’ apathy. Instead of entering the sanctum sanctorum, he chose to offer his prayers from outside, expressing his frustration over the poor arrangements. He directed the officials to ensure that all devotees could have a smooth darshan (viewing of the deity) without any hassles.

Later, when he visited the accommodation facilities arranged for the event, the minister found them inadequate. Unable to contain his disappointment, he sat on the ground in protest. To everyone’s surprise, he even held a media briefing while kneeling, highlighting the issues faced by devotees and officials’ negligence.

The minister’s decision to sit on the ground and address the media in such a manner left everyone in shock. Despite requests from the police to get up, he continued his protest, emphasizing the need for better management and accountability. His actions drew attention to the mismanagement and lack of coordination among the authorities responsible for the festival.

Next Shankar getting Trolled for his Statement on Game Changer Previous Venkatesh turns tables exactly after a year
else

TRENDING

image
Hrithik Roshan’s father’s Sensational Revelation
image
Shankar getting Trolled for his Statement on Game Changer
image
Venkatesh turns tables exactly after a year

Latest

image
Hrithik Roshan’s father’s Sensational Revelation
image
Shankar getting Trolled for his Statement on Game Changer
image
Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara
image
Venkatesh turns tables exactly after a year
image
Mahavatar Narasimha Teaser: A devotional epic

Most Read

image
Ponnam Prabhakar Stages Unique Protest at Kothakonda Jatara
image
Will Zuckerberg apologise to India?
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision for Rayalaseema

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch