Prabhas’ Producers back to Confusion

Prabhas has a heap of projects lined up. The pan-Indian actor loves to juggle between the sets of various films. Raja Saab has been in shooting mode for years and the film’s release is pushed. The film is now expected to release during Sankranthi 2026. The pending talkie part is being completed and the songs will be shot next month. Prabhas also has Fauji in shooting mode and this Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is half done with the shoot. Prabhas allocated dates for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit from October but the shoot may not start as per the schedule due to the delay in the shoot of Raja Saab and Fauji.

Sandeep Reddy is done with the scriptwork of Spirit and he is waiting for Prabhas. The shoot of Spirit was pushed twice and there is a confusion around the commencement of the shoot. Nag Ashwin has completed the script of Kalki 2898 AD sequel and he is left in waiting mode. Prabhas has not given clarity about when the shoot starts. Nag Ashwin moved on to his next film. If Prabhas moves to the shoot of Spirit, Fauji will get delayed and the makers are not sure about the film’s release. Prabhas continues to confuse his producers as they are not aware about the shooting schedules and the release dates.