Home > Movie News

Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects

Talented director Prasanth Varma made an impressive debut with Awe. He went on to direct HanuMan, one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. He soon bagged opportunities from several actors and producers. He was in a hurry and left his future commitments aside. He stopped responding to the producers from which he took advances. He had big plans and it would take ample time to materialize such projects. He bagged an opportunity to work with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh and Mythri Movie Makers came on board to produce the film.

Soon, Ranveer Singh walked out of the project. Prasanth Varma announced that he would launch Nandamuri successor Mokshagna but the film was cancelled at the last minute, a day before the launch. The real reasons for the cancellation are not known. Prasanth Varma also had Jai Hanuman, the sequel for HanuMan and the project got delayed. He signed a film with Rishab Shetty but the film may not materialize soon as Rishab is busy with several projects. He also had plans to launch new directors on Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. None of the projects went ahead. Prasanth Varma supervised the debut film of Kalyan Dasara, the son of top producer DVV Danayya. The project too got shelved.

Prasanth Varma also was in talks with several young writers and directors. With Prasanth Varma’s hands on multiple films, there was no solid project that materialized. It has been more than a year and a half since HanuMan released but Prasanth Varma is yet to take his next film to the sets. A talented director like Prasanth Varma has to be extra cautious, spend time on the pre-production and take it to the sets. Also it is not an easy task to work on multiple films at this point of time when the industry is in a huge crisis.

