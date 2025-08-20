Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders

Factionalism within the Congress in Warangal district refuses to fade, and the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi made those cracks more visible. What should have been a solemn celebration of the former Prime Minister turned into another episode of political friction. Minister Konda Surekha expressed her displeasure after senior leaders such as Errabelli Swarna, Baswaraju Saraiah, and Nagaraju paid their respects before her arrival, holding separate programs that symbolized a divided party. With a sharp edge, she remarked that if colleagues thought it wise to garland the portrait in her absence, it was entirely their decision, words that revealed much more than they concealed.

Behind the public ceremony lies a deeper crisis. For months, Surekha has been at loggerheads with several MLAs from the joint Warangal district. The disagreements, which began within months of the Congress forming government, have now escalated into open complaints, counter-allegations, and even personal criticisms. Recently, a group of legislators including Nayini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, K.R. Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, KUDA Chairman Inugala Venkataram Reddy, and Warangal DCC President Errabelli Swarna lodged complaints against the minister. Surekha and her husband retaliated with charges against fellow MLAs and even a cabinet colleague, exposing the extent of the rift.

Telangana Congress leadership is clearly struggling. The disciplinary committee that was tasked with investigating the feud collected statements from both factions but delivered no clear verdict, leaving MLAs disappointed and the conflict unresolved. Now, with local body elections expected soon, the PCC is moving to form a new coordination committee to manage tensions and prevent fresh confrontations. Yet many within the party feel that the leadership’s silence toward Surekha and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy could embolden more group politics across constituencies.

Instead of unity, the Congress in Warangal is seen drowning in factional fights. Unless the party acts decisively, the cracks could widen further, threatening its image and weakening its prospects in the upcoming polls.