x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Politics

Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders

Published on August 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders

konda surekha serious allegations over tollywood and brs leaders

Factionalism within the Congress in Warangal district refuses to fade, and the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi made those cracks more visible. What should have been a solemn celebration of the former Prime Minister turned into another episode of political friction. Minister Konda Surekha expressed her displeasure after senior leaders such as Errabelli Swarna, Baswaraju Saraiah, and Nagaraju paid their respects before her arrival, holding separate programs that symbolized a divided party. With a sharp edge, she remarked that if colleagues thought it wise to garland the portrait in her absence, it was entirely their decision, words that revealed much more than they concealed.

Behind the public ceremony lies a deeper crisis. For months, Surekha has been at loggerheads with several MLAs from the joint Warangal district. The disagreements, which began within months of the Congress forming government, have now escalated into open complaints, counter-allegations, and even personal criticisms. Recently, a group of legislators including Nayini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, K.R. Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, KUDA Chairman Inugala Venkataram Reddy, and Warangal DCC President Errabelli Swarna lodged complaints against the minister. Surekha and her husband retaliated with charges against fellow MLAs and even a cabinet colleague, exposing the extent of the rift.

Telangana Congress leadership is clearly struggling. The disciplinary committee that was tasked with investigating the feud collected statements from both factions but delivered no clear verdict, leaving MLAs disappointed and the conflict unresolved. Now, with local body elections expected soon, the PCC is moving to form a new coordination committee to manage tensions and prevent fresh confrontations. Yet many within the party feel that the leadership’s silence toward Surekha and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy could embolden more group politics across constituencies.

Instead of unity, the Congress in Warangal is seen drowning in factional fights. Unless the party acts decisively, the cracks could widen further, threatening its image and weakening its prospects in the upcoming polls.

Next Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects Previous Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style
else

TRENDING

image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Latest

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
‘Vyooham’ producer gets arrested by AP police
image
Prasanth Varma’s Hurry pushes all his Projects
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Naga Vamsi is Back in His Style

Most Read

image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move
image
Konda Surekha vs Party Leaders
image
Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion