PuriSethupathi Announcement Pushed

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is working with Tamil acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi and the shoot is underway. The makers have decided to unveil the title and the first look today evening. The announcement and the release stands postponed because of the last night tragedy that took place in Tamil Nadu. Close to 40 people passed away because of the stampede that took place in a public meeting hosted by Vijay.

The team of PuriSethupathi posted “The unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu has deeply saddened us. As a mark of respect, the Title and Teaser Launch Event of #PuriSethupathi stands postponed. We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families. May they find courage and strength in this difficult time. A new date will be announced soon”. Tabu, Samyuktha Menon and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles in this realistic attempt. Slumdog is the title locked for this interesting film and it is produced by Puri Connects. The makers are aiming a Christmas release for the project.