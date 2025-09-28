x
Jatadhara to unveil Padmanabhaswamy Temple secrets?

Published on September 28, 2025 by nymisha

Jatadhara to unveil Padmanabhaswamy Temple secrets?

Jatadhara has become one of the highly anticipated films. The mythological supernatural thriller is based on themes of devotion, greed, and secrets within the sacred spaces. Now, Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha starrer has sparked debate if it’s based on the real-life 2018 Padmanabhaswamy Temple case.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple situated in Trivandrum, Kerala, has been a global enigma with stories surrounding about mysterious treasures. In the temple, the legal controversies have surrounded about the sixth door in the temple. The legendary tale is said to be narrative’s backbone.

While the story draws from this real-life myth, it is a larger-than-life fictional story. The movie successfully bridges folklore and fantasy, offering a thrilling cinematic spectacle that transforms the temple’s lore into a modern action tale of good vs. evil.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Jatadhara is scheduled for release on November 7th. The movie is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal as a mythical epic. The cinematic spectacle is stated to be a massive tale of divine powers vs dark evil forces.

