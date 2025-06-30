x
Politics

PVN Madhav is the new AP BJP chief

Published on June 30, 2025 by swathy

PVN Madhav is the new AP BJP chief

After much deliberations and discussions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass has decided to go with PVN Madhav for AP president post. A loyal BJP worker with strong backing of RSS, Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav will lead saffron brigade in the south India for the next two years.

The 51-year-old PVN Madhav filed nomination for the AP BJP president post on Monday at BJP headquarters in Vijayawada. Though BJP makes it a point to take a democratic route to elect its president, Madhav’s election is just a formality.

PVN Madhav had earlier served as MLC from Vishakapatnam-Vizianagaram-Srikakulam Graduates Constituency from 2017 to 23. He had even led BJP in Legislative Council. He is serving as AP BJP’s general secretary right now.

Going to PVN Madhav’s roots, he is considered an insider in AP BJP’s circles. He inherited political leadership from his father late leader Chalapati Rao. His father had served as MLC twice and was considered a senior leader of saffron party in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Considered an ideologically committed leader, PVN Madhav also worked actively in RSS and BJP’s youth wing BJYM.

BJP is part of TDP-led alliance Government in Andhra Pradesh. At Centre, PM Modi Sarkar is dependent on AP CM Chandrababu’s support. So, the post of AP BJP chief assumes significance, as the leader donning this role, has to ensure smooth coordination and swift communication between power centres in Delhi and Amaravati.

