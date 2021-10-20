Radhe Shyam – Who is Vikramaditya ?

Well, you may have to wait till 11.16 am of October 23, the birthday of Prabhas, to know the answer. For, the makers will release the teaser of Radhe Shyam on that day, which would answer the question.

They have released a pre-announcement poster today, in which Prabhas can be seen in midst of thinking something. And it reads: “”Who is Vikramaditya? 23.10.2021 11.16 AM.” The teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages.

Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Tipped to be a romantic entertainer, the movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Vamsi and Pramod are bankrolling the film on a huge budget under Gopi Krishna Movies Pvt Ltd and UV Creations banner. ‘Rebel Star’ Dr U V Krishnam Raju will present Radhe Shyam. The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022 in multiple languages.

Justin Prabhakaran is scoring the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa is in charge of cinematography.