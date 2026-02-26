Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz

The buzz around Peddi continues to snowball, and the makers are now ready to add fresh fuel to the fire with its second single, Rai Rai Raa Raa, slated for release on March 2nd. Starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan in a fiercely raw avatar, the rustic action drama being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana has already struck gold with its initial promotional burst.

Composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman, the soundtrack has been winning accolades, with the first single Chikiri Chikiri turning into a chartbuster and record-breaker. Expectations are now sky-high for Rai Rai Raa Raa, which promises to deepen the film’s rugged musical landscape.

The song poster captures Charan exuding grit and authority. Sporting rough-hewn attire, a thick beard, and a hammer resting on his shoulder, he embodies the soul of a farmer. The dust-filled, sepia-toned setting and blurred figures in motion behind him suggest unrest, resistance, and a larger movement brewing, perfectly aligning with the film’s grounded, rebellious spirit.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is backing the movie set for a grand summer release on April 30th.