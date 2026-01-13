x
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India

Published on January 13, 2026 by sankar

Raja Saab turns into an Embarrassment in North India

Prabhas emerged as one of the biggest pan-Indian actor from South after Baahubali franchise. His films Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD opened on a grand note across North India. His hit films like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD have contributed big money from North India. But Raja Saab was rejected badly by the audience. The film even opened on a poor note and failed to register decent footfalls. The film will end up as the biggest disaster among the films of Prabhas.

Anil Thadani’s AA Films has released the film on a grand note across North India. The film registered low occupancies on January 9th and the negative word of mouth has killed the film completely. Raja Saab is the biggest shock and an embarrassment for Prabhas in his career. The film’s director Maruthi got trolled badly after the film’s release. People Media Factory has spent big money on Raja Saab.

