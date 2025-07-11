x
Raja Singh gets a jolt from BJP high command

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

Raja Singh gets a jolt from BJP high command

Firebrand politician and former BJP leader Raja Singh, who is representing Goshamahal assembly constituency, has received a big jolt from the party high command as per the latest reports. The resignation tendered by Raja Singh has reportedly been acceded to by the BJP with immediate effect. An official letter from the party headquarters confirmed this news and sparked a huge discussion in political circles.

On June 30th, Raja Singh shocked his supporters when he announced resignation from the BJP after the high command snubbed him and preferred former MLC N. Ramachander Rao for the post of state president. Raja Singh immediately made harsh and critical remarks on the party leadership and dashed off a letter to Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He criticised the party decision and expressed deep disappointment over rejecting his candidature for the conveted post.

Raja Singh expected that the party would budge and entertain him in future if he threatens with resignation. However, the BJP seems to have taken his anti party activities and frequent controversies on a serious note and decided to oust him without any hesitation. As per sources, BJP president JP Nadda has consulted the leaders of Telangana and the top brass before accepting the resignation.

As Raja Singh is bringing a bad name to the party’s image with his hateful remarks quite often and triggering needless controversies, the high command has reportedly decided to disown him and put an end to his tantrums. Raja Singh is yet to react on this development.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the BJP is likely to divest Raja Singh of his MLA post by writing to the asembly speaker to immediately disqualify him as he is no longer with the party from which he won in the last election. The high command is likely to request the speaker in writing on disqualification from the house. It would be interesting to see if the speaker exercises his power and gives a shock to Raja Singh.

There are reports that Raja Singh is seeing political future in Sivasena party. He feels that Sivasena’s hindutva ideology is in line with his policies. With BJP accepting his resignation, he might soon announce his next step in politics.

