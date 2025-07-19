x
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29

India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli teamed up with Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and global icon Priyanka Chopra for an epic action escapade which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The principal photography commenced last year in India and filming was done in massive sets so far. The team was supposed to move to Kenya for filming some of the exciting action episodes in the film. However, the civil unrest in the African nation has scuttled the plans.

Now, SS Rajamouli has reportedly decided to shoot these episodes in the iconic and mesmerizing landscapes of the Serengeti landscapes of Tanzania. The team has done an extensive recce and finalized mind-blowing exotic locations to roll the cameras. They will shoot for a few weeks before shifting to South Africa for another major schedule. Mahesh Babu and the core team of the film will travel to Tanzania in a few more days.

SSMB29 is billed as a globe trotting adventure drama with the lead protagonist embarking on a tough quest in pursuit of a lost secret that the world wants to know. How he manages to come out unscathed during his ambitious journey despite confronting several adversities is the plot point for the story.

With a colossal budget of 1000 Crores, SSMB29 is touted as one of the highly anticipated films across the globe.

