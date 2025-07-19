Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash

Congress senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is facing severe backlash from party cadre and general public, over his comment on CM Revanth Reddy.

MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy raised redflag over CM Revanth Reddy claiming, he will be Chief Minister for the next ten years, saying it is against Congress party’s culture and democratic traditions. He stressed that Revanth Reddy’s statement will hurt loyal Congress party cadres.

As soon as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made this comment, he started receiving backlash. Infact while his post on X (twitter) received about 400 replies (by the time of writing this article) more than 95 percent of them have been very critical of him and supporting CM Revanth Reddy.

Though there may be a valid reasoning in Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s objection, his past actions and Revanth Reddy’s popularity, have ensured that he received more wrath than support from party cadres.

Many Congress supporters pointed to the fact, how Revanth Reddy valiantly fought against former CM KCR during BRS regime, while Rajagopal Reddy left party for BJP. They questioned Rajagopal Reddy’s eligibility and credibility in criticising CM Revanth Reddy, who brought Congress back to power in Telangana.

In spite, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has triggered a heated debate in Telangana Congress with his sensational comments and brought out in open the internal fights within Telangana Congress.