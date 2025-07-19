x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)
image
Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash
image
Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations

Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash

Congress senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is facing severe backlash from party cadre and general public, over his comment on CM Revanth Reddy.

MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy raised redflag over CM Revanth Reddy claiming, he will be Chief Minister for the next ten years, saying it is against Congress party’s culture and democratic traditions. He stressed that Revanth Reddy’s statement will hurt loyal Congress party cadres.

As soon as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made this comment, he started receiving backlash. Infact while his post on X (twitter) received about 400 replies (by the time of writing this article) more than 95 percent of them have been very critical of him and supporting CM Revanth Reddy.

Though there may be a valid reasoning in Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s objection, his past actions and Revanth Reddy’s popularity, have ensured that he received more wrath than support from party cadres.

Many Congress supporters pointed to the fact, how Revanth Reddy valiantly fought against former CM KCR during BRS regime, while Rajagopal Reddy left party for BJP. They questioned Rajagopal Reddy’s eligibility and credibility in criticising CM Revanth Reddy, who brought Congress back to power in Telangana.

In spite, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has triggered a heated debate in Telangana Congress with his sensational comments and brought out in open the internal fights within Telangana Congress.

Next Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again) Previous Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations
else

TRENDING

image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations
image
Will Prabhas agree to Ranveer’s request?

Latest

image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)
image
Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash
image
Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations

Most Read

image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)
image
Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash
image
Power Struggle Brews in BJP Telangana: Etela vs Bandi

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look