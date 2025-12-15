Rajinikanth’s film out of Summer Race?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar are working for Jailer 2 and the shoot of the film is in the final stages. The makers had plans to release the film during summer 2026. But the latest speculation coming from the circles of Tamil Nadu say that Jailer 2 will not release in summer 2026 as per the plan and the film will release on August 14th, 2026.

Jailer also released during the Independence Day weekend and the team is now in plans to release Jailer 2 during the Independence Day weekend next year. There would be a lot of Hindi films along with regional films on August 14th, 2026. An official announcement from the team is awaited. SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishna, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa will be seen in other important roles. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music director of Jailer 2.