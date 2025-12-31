Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173: Mystery Continues

Tamil Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have stepped out with the biggest announcement about teaming up. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is all set to produce the 173rd film of Rajinikanth in a prestigious manner and Sundar C was on board to direct the project. Few days after the official announcement was made, Sundar walked out of the project and the real reasons weren’t disclosed. Kamal Haasan announced that the director for the film will be finalized very soon and an announcement will be made.

The mystery about the director of Thalaivar 173 continues for now as the director is yet to be locked. Tamil media has been speculating several names right from the young talent to the top directors. Kamal Haasan’s production team is keen to lock the director at the earliest and make an announcement to keep an end to the rumors. Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu’s name is speculated from the past couple of days. Earlier to this, the names of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Nithilan Saminathan were speculated.

Hope the hunt for the director of Thalaivar 173 will end in early 2026 and an official announcement will be made soon. Rajinikanth is currently busy with Jailer 2 directed by Nelson and the film will release in August 2026.