Ram Charan to unveil Roshan Meka’s eagerly awaited Champion trailer

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is playing a sportsman in his upcoming raw village sports drama actioner Peddi. He will be seen playing cricket and now, he is set to encourage another sportsman, that is, Roshan Meka’s Champion, to hit a huge box office blockbuster goal.

Going into the details, Roshan Meka is receiving huge compliments for his screen presence, looks and dancing skills for Champion teaser and chartbuster songs like Gira Gira and Sallangundale. Roshan is playing the role of a footballer from India during British time who aspires to meet Queen Elizabeth II.

Anaswara Rajan is playing the leading lady role and her chemistry with Roshan has become high talking point across T-Town. Ram Charan will be attending the trailer launch event of this highly anticipated film, on 18th December, in Hyderabad. Mickey J Mayer is composing music and songs have already become big chartbusters.

Roshan’s father Srikanth and Ram Charan have a great bond and honoring it Charan is attending the event. Nandamuri Kalyan Charavarthy is returing to screens with this film and Priyanka Dutt is producing it without any compromise. Champion is releasing on 25th December 2025.