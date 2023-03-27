Ram Charan’s Game Changer First Look

On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, RC15 makers announced the movie title as ‘Game Changer’ and they also released the first look poster. Ram Charan is ultra stylish and spotted sitting on a bike with a messy hair. Ram Charan was super excited by his look and shared his happiness on social media.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar Shanmugham and Kiara Advani is the lead actress. On the sets of Game Changer, Ram Charan already celebrated his birthday and this is the double treat for him for RC15 makers. Dil Raju is producing the film under the SVCC banner. The film is slated for Sankranthi 2024 release.