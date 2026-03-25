Ram Charan’s Injury, No Major Concern

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, known for pushing boundaries with every role, encountered a brief hiccup during the shoot of his Pan India film Peddi. The team was filming a high-octane action sequence when a sudden movement led to the actor receiving a minor cut above his eye.

Though the moment caused concern on the set, medical care was provided instantly, and the injury was confirmed to be extremely mild. Displaying the grit and focus that define him, Ram Charan continued shooting without hesitation, ensuring the day’s schedule was wrapped up smoothly.

The production team issued a reassuring update, stating that the star is perfectly fine and maintaining his usual positive spirit. For safety and rest, he has taken a short break today and will resume filming from tomorrow.

Director Buchu Babu Sana is mounting Peddi as a rural sports drama, presenting Ram Charan in rugged avatar.