Ramarao On Duty Review

TELUGU360 Live Updates from USA Premier show. Keep refreshing this page :

5:30AM 3rd song ‘ Poole gira gira ‘ is a melodious one shot on Raviteja and his lover.

5:15AM 1st song is Solo one on Raviteja , 2nd song ‘ Na peru seesa ‘ is Item song appealing to masses

5:05AM 17 cases filed against Ramarao are dismissed.

5:00 AM Deputy collector Ramarao has been introduced as an officer works hard for people

4:55AM Show Time

Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Ramarao On Duty and the film is hitting the screens on July 29th. Sarath Mandava directed the film and Ravi Teja essays the role of an honest government servant. A series of missing cases will get reported after which he steps out to fight to unfold the truth.

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the leading ladies and they will have limited roles tells the trailer. Ramarao On Duty also has a series of prominent actors and the film has various threads related to the story. Venu is making his comeback and he plays a cop. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and he spent lavishly on the film. Ramarao On Duty is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 1995.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.