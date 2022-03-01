Ramarao On Duty Teaser : Powerfully Presented

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will next be seen in Ramarao On Duty, an action-packed mass entertainer that is directed by debutant Sarath Mandava. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, the teaser of Ramarao On Duty is released and it is powerfully presented. The teaser hints that Ramarao On Duty would be high on action and Ravi Teja plays a Deputy Collector. The background score by Sam CS is haunting and Ravi Teja nails it in style with his performance. Ravi Teja looks stylish in formals and the teaser of Ramarao On Duty is quite impressive and keeps good expectations on the film.

Thanikella Bharani, Rajisha Vijayan and Venu will be seen in other important roles. Ravi Teja wrapped up the shooting portions in record time and Ramarao On Duty is gearing up for April 15th release and SLV Cinemas, RT Team Works are the producers. Ravi Teja is shooting for Dhamaka and Narakasura currently.