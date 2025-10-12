x
Home > Movie News

Ram's Andhra King Taluka Teaser: Celebration of Cinema

Published on October 12, 2025 by nymisha

Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Teaser: Celebration of Cinema

Andhra King Taluka has become one of the highly anticipated films in recent times of Telugu Cinema. With the announcement glimpse itself, the movie captured interest of the audiences, mainly, with Ram Pothineni in a movie-buff role, who does anything for his on-screen idol. The highly intriguing movie teaser has been unveiled today.

Ram Pothineni has carried the role of the protagonist like only he can. He balanced emotions of excitement, love, action, drama, disappointment, heartbreak like a pro in what appears to be one of his career best characters and performance. He is in top form and the teaser showcases his penchant to go the extra mile for the character, deeply immersing into it.

Vivek-Mervin are composing music for the film, while their songs have been chartbusters already, the BGM is apt too. Bhagyashri Borse, the leading lady, looks stunningly beautiful and elegant. Her chemistry with Ram is another major USP of the film. The start of the teaser with “Whose life will be damaged by Cinema?” to “What sort of a life are you leading as a fan?”, closes a loop and hits differently.

While the production values and high technical standards are commendable, writing and direction of Mahesh Babu P are true to life. His novel approach to state out the reality behind movie-buffs lives while celebrating cinema is outstanding. Upendra is playing a prominent role in the film produced by Mythri Movie Makers in a lavish scale. The movie is releasing on 28th November across the globe.

