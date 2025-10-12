x
Home > Movie News

Kantara: Ch 1 rebounds strongly, hits 550 Crores

Published on October 12, 2025 by snehith

Rishab Shetty’s folklore spectacle Kantara: Chapter 1 is showing no signs of slowing down even after ten days of its release. At a time when trade circles are expecting that the film would slow down after the long first week, the collections witnessed a stunning rebound during the second weekend and shocked everyone. The film has now hit the 550 Crore mark by the end of second Saturday and hint that more milestones will be breached in the next few days.

Kantara Chapter 1 opened on a strong note during the Dussehra festival and had a phenomenal run in the extended first weekend. It collected over 250 Crores gross in the opening weekend. Surprisingly, the film passed the crucial Monday test by collecting decent numbers in all territories. Continuing its steady run further, the film showed strong hold throughout the weekdays. However, the dip in numbers created an impression that it would end around 600 Crores gross in its full run.

But, the second Saturday saw a staggering haul of 52 Crores gross to take the overall total pass the 550 Crores mark. This is a massive rebound which is not expected by trade circles. There are strong chances that the film would easily surpass the 700 Crore mark if it manages to continue this momentum. It already edged past Rajinikanth’s Coolie which is the biggest South India grosser this year. In the next few days, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to overtake Bollywood blockbusters like Chhavva and Saiyaraa.

Rishab Shetty’s humdinger performance and the arresting visuals helped the film garner decent reviews despite some narrative shortcomings. Hombale Films is the production house behind this pan-India film.

