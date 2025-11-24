x
Ranbir Kapoor gets into Fresh Trolling

Published on November 24, 2025 by sankar

Ranbir Kapoor gets into Fresh Trolling

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the biggest projects: Ramayana (a mythological epic) directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor earlier revealed that he has taken a quit from non-vegetarian food and alcohol as he is playing Lord Rama in Ramayana. This has brought huge applause and praise for the actor along with respect. He is said to have taken a sattvic lifestyle as per his film commitments.

However, a video has surfaced online which brought doubts for Ranbir Kapoor’s commitments. The footage is from ‘Dining With the Kapoor’s and it was done on the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is seated along with his mother Neeetu Kapoor and others. Ranbir Kapoor is spotted having non-veg in the video and this triggered controversies. Ranbir Kapoor is criticized and his PR team is badly trolled for making false claims. Netizens called it a ‘Misleading PR Narrative’. Some said Ranbir Kapoor is not active on social media but he has the most effective PR Team in the country.

Ranbir Kapoor is yet to respond to the controversy.

