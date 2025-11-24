x
Clash of Titans: Salman Khan Vs Yash in 2026

Published on November 24, 2025 by sankar

Clash of Titans: Salman Khan Vs Yash in 2026

2026 will witness the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Kannada Superstar Yash will test their luck with their respective films during the Eid 2026 season in March. The team have announced the release dates of their films and both these are high on expectations. The clash is almost confirmed and here are the updates about the projects:

Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan: After delivering debacles, Salman Khan is extra cautious and is spending more time on Battle Of Galwan. Salman has shot for the film in extreme conditions in Kashmir and it is an action thriller. Eid 2026 is scheduled for March 19th and the film will release on the holiday. The shoot of Battle Of Galwan will be completed by December. Battle Of Galwan marks the 17th film of Salman Khan releasing during the Eid season. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan Films are the producers.

Yash’s Toxic: After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has rejected a series of films. He is finally busy with Toxic and the film is delayed by a year. The makers recently reconfirmed that Toxic will release on March 19th. The film is high on expectations and Toxic will have a pan-Indian reach. Geethu Mohandas is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. KVN Productions are the producers.

Both Battle Of Galwan and Toxic will open on a grand note and the one which dominates the box-office will be known after the release.

