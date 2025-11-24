AKT happens during united AP hence the title – Mahesh

Director Mahesh Babu P provided fascinating insights into the unique conceptualization of his upcoming film, Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka. He confirmed the film is a deep emotional exploration of the bond between a fan and their idol, a subject that never had been told in this manner.

The director was inspired by observing an audience member connect deeply with a film, feeling that the story of this relationship had yet to be fully told on screen. Regarding the unconventional title, Mahesh Babu P explained its profound meaning, which audiences will grasp while watching the film.

He stated that the story happens in United AP in 2002, hence he put Andhra King and then to make it an identity that fan flaunts in the movie, Andhra King Taluka. He praised Ram Pothineni’s intense performance and his ability to infuse life into the character like only he can. He further saluted his dedication to be Sagar on screen.

Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role and Upendra is playing a prominent. Mahesh thanked both of them for being his characters while also praising Mythri Movie Makers for being a backbone during the making of the film. Andhra King Taluka is releasing on 27th November, in a grand fashion.