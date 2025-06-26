x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kireeti’s Junior energetic teaser releasing Tomorrow
image
Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
image
Photos : International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025
image
Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film
image
Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan

Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film

Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on a wave of Pan-India success, is all set to stun audiences with her most intense and physically demanding role yet. Following the blockbuster run of Kuberaa, Rashmika has signed a female-centric movie.

The project, produced by Unformula Films, was announced today with a striking reveal poster that immediately grabbed attention. The poster captures Rashmika in an entirely new light, draped in a saree, holding a bloodied weapon with an unflinching gaze. Around her, the remnants of a violent skirmish lie scattered, suggesting she’s not just fighting for survival but for something much bigger.

The tagline reads: “Hunted, wounded, unbroken.” This hints at a survival thriller packed with raw emotion, action, and an unyielding protagonist at its heart.

The film’s title, first look, and other key details will be disclosed tomorrow.

Next Photos : International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025 Previous Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan
else

TRENDING

image
Kireeti’s Junior energetic teaser releasing Tomorrow
image
Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks

Latest

image
Kireeti’s Junior energetic teaser releasing Tomorrow
image
Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
image
Photos : International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025
image
Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film
image
Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan

Most Read

image
Mass Warning: Chandrababu vows to crush anti-social elements
image
Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan
image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look