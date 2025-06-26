Rashmika Signs A Female-centric Film

Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on a wave of Pan-India success, is all set to stun audiences with her most intense and physically demanding role yet. Following the blockbuster run of Kuberaa, Rashmika has signed a female-centric movie.

The project, produced by Unformula Films, was announced today with a striking reveal poster that immediately grabbed attention. The poster captures Rashmika in an entirely new light, draped in a saree, holding a bloodied weapon with an unflinching gaze. Around her, the remnants of a violent skirmish lie scattered, suggesting she’s not just fighting for survival but for something much bigger.

The tagline reads: “Hunted, wounded, unbroken.” This hints at a survival thriller packed with raw emotion, action, and an unyielding protagonist at its heart.

The film’s title, first look, and other key details will be disclosed tomorrow.