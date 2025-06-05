x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Published on June 5, 2025 by nymisha

Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has lined up a new project and it was announced today officially. The film will be an entertainer and it will be directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film has been launched officially with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and the announcement poster has been out. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers of this interesting attempt and the regular shoot starts in July. The makers today announced that the film will have a Sankranthi 2026 release.

Ashika Ranganath and Ketika Sharma are the leading ladies in this untitled film. Anarkali is the title considered for the film and it would be announced soon. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Mass Jathara directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and the film produced by Sithara Entertainments is slated for August 27th release.

