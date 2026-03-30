RC17: Dhurandhar Music Composer in Talks?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will soon team up with Sukumar and this is their second collaboration after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The pre-production work is currently going on and Sukumar is working on the final script. Ever since his directorial debut, Sukumar hasn’t worked with any other music composer except Devi Sri Prasad. But the latest speculation says that Sukumar is keen to work with young composer Shashwat Sachdev who scored the music for Dhurandhar franchise.

Shashwat Sachdev created a sensation with his music and background score. He played a crucial role in the success of Dhurandhar. During the final stages of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sukumar approached composers like Thaman and Sam CS for the background score. There were a lot of debates about the relation between Sukumar and DSP before the release. The latest speculation says that Sukumar is keen to rope in Shashwat Sachdev as composer. A better clarity is expected soon. The shoot starts later this year and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.